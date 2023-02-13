topStoriesenglish2572999
Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan Treat Fans with Electrifying Chemistry Ahead of Valentine's Day in 'Naiyo Ladga Dil'

Stealing the show with their incredible chemistry and on-screen charisma, this duo has created a frenzy amongst the fans. Naiyo Ladga, sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal.

New Delhi: Ahead of Valentine’s Day Pan India star Pooja Hegde and superstar Salman Khan treat their fans with the beautiful romantic number Naiyo Ladga which is the first song from the much Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Stealing the show with their incredible chemistry and on-screen charisma, this duo has created a frenzy amongst the fans. Naiyo Ladga, sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. Shot in the exotic locations of Leh and Ladakh, 'Naiyo Ladga'  has a beautiful 90s vibe to it with a melodious tone that shall stay with you once you hear it.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji will have a grand release on the occasion of Eid 21st April 2023 worldwide. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh.

Pooja Hegde will soon begin shooting for her next SSMB 28 with Mahesh Babu and a few announced projects.

