POWDER

'Powder' Treasure Out : First Film From KRGxTVF Collaboration Promises Hilarious Ride ; Watch

Powder is a fun-filled Kannada Film, set to hit theaters on July 12. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2024, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Powder' Treasure Out : First Film From KRGxTVF Collaboration Promises Hilarious Ride ; Watch (Image : Instagram )

New Delhi: KRG x TVF, having announced their collaboration last August with ‘Powder’ have served us with a teaser that promises to be a hilarious caper featuring a bunch of down-on-their-luck small-town youngsters with big ambitions attempting to get rich quickly and stumbling every step of the way while being sought after by various enemies and frenemies all along. At the heart of this is a mysterious ‘Powder’ that is both high in demand and value. Will they outwit their enemies? Will their dreams come true?? All these questions will be answered on 12th July when the film premieres in a theatre near you - across the country and the world.

It is a Kannada film, developed by KRG Studios, an upcoming content studio focused on theatrically produced feature films in South Indian languages, and their first co-production with TVF. This also marks TVF’s foray into motion pictures and their first Kannada presentation. 

Speaking about the film, Karthik Gowda of KRG and Arunabh Kumar of TVF said, “We endeavor to tell rich, diverse stories that celebrate young adults in every way. ‘Powder’ is our first collaboration and hopefully a testament to that. We have been fans of some amazing youth-oriented comedies like Delhi Belly, Fukrey Franchise, and the recently released Madgaon Express, etc. and through our feature, we believe we have created a laugh-out-loud entertainer for Kannada audiences and young adults everywhere. We hope you enjoy the film and we remain committed to bringing you even more fresh and interesting stories in the future.”

Watch The Teaser Here : 

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, The film features Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmila Mandre, Rangayana Raghu, Anirudh Acharya, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Ravishankar Gowda, Nagabhushan, Huli Karthik, Bharath GB, and Chu Khoy Sheng in pivotal roles. 

 

 

