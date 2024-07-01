Advertisement
KALKI 2898 AD

Prabhas And Disha Patani’s Crackling Chemistry In 'Kalki 2898 AD Song 'Ta Takkara' Grabs Eyeballs!

Kalki 2898 AD song ‘Ta Takkara’: This Prabhas & Disha Patani song is too cute for words

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prabhas And Disha Patani’s Crackling Chemistry In 'Kalki 2898 AD Song 'Ta Takkara' Grabs Eyeballs!

New Delhi: The makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled a new song titled ’Ta Takkara’ from the movie featuring Prabhas and Disha Patani. Fans flooded the comment section expressing their love for the stars and their performances. 

One comment read: 'Disha and prabhas looking beautiful jodi', while a fan wrote, “Disha+Prabhas=” 

Ever since it was announced that Disha is a part of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, her fans were waiting with bated breaths to see her chemistry with Prabhas. She plays Roxie - a pivotal role in the film. Her action sequences from the film are receiving immense praise as well.

The film is currently wreaking havoc at the box office, becoming fastest film to cross Rs 200 crore in the country. After ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Disha will be seen in Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’. She also has ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in the pipeline.

