saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' to clash with these two films—See inside

Prabhas and Shraddha's 'Saaho' is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Saaho&#039; to clash with these two films—See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' is one of the biggest releases of 2019 and has been waited upon for a long time. The multilingual film's first look was unveiled in 2017 and since then, fans have been eager to watch the 'Baahubali' star share screen space with the Shraddha for the first time.

The film is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day—August 15.

As per the latest update, 'Saaho' won't be the only film releasing on this date. John Abram's 'Batla House' and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' will also be releasing on 15th August. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the update.

He wrote, “The clash is confirmed... Akshay [#MissionMangal] vs John [#BatlaHouse] vs Prabhas [#Saaho] on 15 Aug 2019... Interestingly, Bhushan Kumar is associated with #BatlaHouse and #Saaho... Big battle at the BO.”

Batla House is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and re-united John with his 'Satyameva Jayate' co-star Nora Fatehi.

Coming to mission mangal, the space drama has an array of talented actors including Akshay, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi to name a few.

With three films releasing on a holiday, it will an interesting face-off.

saaho, Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor
