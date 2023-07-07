trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631883
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K To Create History, To Be First Indian Film To Debut At San Diego Comic-Con

According to Variety, The hugely-anticipated Indian big-budget sci-fi film will unveil exclusive footage in the presence of talent at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). 

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 12:43 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Project K To Create History, To Be First Indian Film To Debut At San Diego Comic-Con

Mumbai: There's good news for Bollywood lovers who have been waiting for a long to get an update on Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas-starrer 'Project K'. According to Variety, The hugely-anticipated Indian big-budget sci-fi film will unveil exclusive footage in the presence of talent at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19.

On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic" with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film's full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed, Variety reported. Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC's largest stage. "This exclusive event will transport guests into India's most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and 'Spice Punk' aesthetic inspired by the film," the producers said in a statement.

Director Ashwin also expressed excitement. He said, "We are thrilled to present 'Project K"s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India's storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for 'Project K' will be found."

cre Trending Stories

Disha Patani is also a part of 'Project K'.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded