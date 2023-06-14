Prabhas' Fans Organize Bullock Cart Rallies In Andhra Pradesh Ahead Of 'Adipurush' Release – Watch

New Delhi: It is no secret that pan-India star and mass favorite Darling Prabhas enjoys a massive following not just in India but across the globe. While the actor always possessed tremendous fan love, it kept growing tremendously following the success of the 'Baahubali' franchise.

Needless to say, ‘Adipurush’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and just two days ahead of the film’s release, the ardent fans of the pan-India star showcased their immense love and support for him by organising a bullock cart rally carrying with huge posters of Prabhas (from Adipurush) in Yemmiganur, Andhra Pradesh. Not just that, the fans also shouted slogans praising Prabhas’ look as lord Ram and how he is the perfect choice to play such a divine mythological character on the big screen.

Expressing their unconditional love for the Pan-India star and bullock cart rally, fans took to their social media, as some of their comments read as, “No need of promotion, the man himself is enough!” one commented, another one wrote, “Unrivalled King” A third user dropped a comment that read, “Jai Prabhas” “Ground level biggest star Anna,” added another one.



Ever since ‘Adipurush’ has been announced, fans are constantly hailing the pan-India star for his portrayal of Lord Ram. As the trailer of the film has left the netizens going gaga over Prabhas and his magnificent persona, the pan-India star, who enjoys global fandom, is also not leaving any chance to express his gratitude to his fans.

As ‘Adipurush’ is all set for its release on 16 June, Prabhas will be next seen in ‘Salaar’ with Shruti Haasan, ‘Project K’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, ‘Spirit’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and another intriguing project with filmmaker Maruthi.