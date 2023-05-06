Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush's Grand Trailer To Have Global Premiere On May 9

New Delhi: The wait for the trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' is almost over now. The makers on Saturday dropped a new poster featuring pan-India star Prabhas announcing the mega launch. Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this magnum opus has already achieved a major milestone by being selected for an an international premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York. After making a huge feat amongst the audience with every glimpse released, the team now gears up for a magnificent trailer launch that will be watched globally as it'd not just be launched in India, but across 70 countries globally, truly marking to be a global event!

The film which is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023, will have it trailer launch not just in India, but in territories across USA, Canada, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Asian and South Asian including Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Japan; Africa, UK and Europe, Russia and Egypt. This epic tale will captivate audiences and transport them into a world of adventure, drama, and action.

The film has been directed by Om Raut, depicts the Indian epic of 'The Ramayana' with Prabhas essaying the role of lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The makers shared a new poster of Adipurush announcing the news and the caption on it read, "Looking forward to Adipurush being premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 13th.". It is scheduled to release in IMAX and 3D worldwide on June 16, 2023. 'Adipurush' will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres. The film was initially slated to release on August 11 last year. However, the makers shifted its release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, for which the actor thanked the makers of Adipurush.

The teaser of Adipurush released last year and the VFX of the film was widely criticised. After the CGI-heavy teaser received major flak last year, NY VFXwala, a studio founded by Ajay Devgn, had released a statement disassociating itself from the film. "Leading VFX studio, NY VFXwala has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, 'we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people,'" read the statement tweeted by Taran Adarsh.