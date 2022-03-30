Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' all set for TV premiere on THIS date, check out

Mumbai: After the theatrical release of Telugu superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer `Radhe Shyam`, it is all set to be premiered on TV on April 24.

The film will be shown on Zee Cinema.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam', a romantic-drama, is a story of love between two characters - Vikramaditya and Prerana, shot in the beautiful locations of Italy, Georgia and a few parts in Hyderabad. Set in Europe of 1970s, it tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

With the legendary Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice to the film, `Radhe Shyam` also stars Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi, Krishnam Raju, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

