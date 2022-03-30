हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prabhas

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' all set for TV premiere on THIS date, check out

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the film is a story of love between two characters - Vikramaditya and Prerana, shot in the beautiful locations of Italy, Georgia and a few parts in Hyderabad.

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' all set for TV premiere on THIS date, check out
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After the theatrical release of Telugu superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer `Radhe Shyam`, it is all set to be premiered on TV on April 24.

The film will be shown on Zee Cinema.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar,  'Radhe Shyam', a romantic-drama, is a story of love between two characters - Vikramaditya and Prerana, shot in the beautiful locations of Italy, Georgia and a few parts in Hyderabad. Set in Europe of 1970s, it tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana. 

With the legendary Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice to the film, `Radhe Shyam` also stars Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi, Krishnam Raju, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

