Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files', Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

NEW DELHI: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's recent period romantic-drama 'Radhe Shyam' which arrived in theatres recently, is the latest film to have become the target of online piracy. Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, 'Radhe Shyam' had generated a huge buzz before its release. The film was released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

In a huge blow to the makers and the team of 'Radhe Shyam', the film was leaked onto several torrent sites, within hours of it arriving in theatres. This comes as a huge blow to the makers as the film was mounted on a huge Rs 350 crore budget. With the film leaked online, it is most likely to affect its Box Office business.

As per TOI report, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release 'The Kashmir Files' has also been leaked on piracy websites and is available for free downloads. The film features stars like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar and narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. The film has been receiving raving reviews from both critics and fans. Netizens on social media are applauding Anupam Kher's performance in it.

As per reports, both 'Radhe Shyam' and The Kashmir Files are reportedly available on sites like Tamilrockers and other sites for free download.

Speaking of 'Radhe Shyam', the film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is set in Europe of the 1970s. It tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Originally planned for a release on 30 July 2021, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Radhe Shyam' has received mixed to positive reviews from critics with appreciation of the performances and visuals, and criticism for its screenplay and narration.

