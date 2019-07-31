Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor look madly in love in Saaho's new song 'Enni Soni' — Check teaser

New Delhi: Actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' has been generating much buzz ever since the makers dropped the first official trailer of the film.

After ruling music chart with 'Psycho Saiyaan', the makers shared the teaser of 'Saaho's latest song 'Enni Soni' and unlike the last one, 'Psycho Saiyaan', which was a peppy party track, this one is a romantic number. The teaser features some breaktaking shots of Prabhas and Shraddha, looking extremely stylish and glamorous, romancing each other in exotic snowy locales.

Composed and written by Guru Randhawa, the teaser video promises the "love anthem of this year." He took to his Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, ""#ENNISONI from #Saaho will be released in 5 languages. Hindi/Punjabi Bollywood version, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu. I have sung in all formats and composed the song for all languages and written the Bollywood version. Female singer is @TulsikumarTK. @TSeries."

Watch the song teaser below:

The song is being released in four languages – Hindi/Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Its party track 'Psycho Saiyaan' has already emerged as an instant chartbuster. The track has become the most-watched video with over 47 million views so far.

Watch 'Psycho Saiyaan' below:

'Saaho' is touted as one of the most expensive films in the Indian film industry and the film has generated enough buzz with its intriguing trailer and latest posters.

It is all set to arrive in theatres on August 30, a fortnight after it was originally scheduled to, due to a delay in post-production related work. It has, therefore, averted a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham's 'Batla House', both of which are releasing on Independence Day.

'Saaho' is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Vennela Kishore, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand among others.

Shraddha will be seen as a feisty cop in the multilingual action-thriller while Prabhas' character will have a multi-layered role.