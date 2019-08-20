close

saaho

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor promote 'Saaho' in style - Photos

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor promote &#039;Saaho&#039; in style - Photos
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The audience is set to witness a fresh on-screen jodi of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Saaho'. The lead pair has kickstarted the promotions in full swing and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making this actioner a mega-hit. 

Baahubali Prabhas and Shraddha were recently clicked at JW Marriott Hotel, Mumbai. The duo looked dapper in their stylish wear. Shraddha and Prabhas both twinned in chequered pattern outfits for 'Saaho' promotions. Check out their photos: 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

It is slated to hit the screens on August 30, 2019. This will bring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's fresh on-screen jodi to the 70mm screens.

The film is touted to be on the higher side of the budget with reports suggesting that it's made on around Rs 250-Rs 300 crore.

 

 

 

