Prabhas

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' new poster will make you wanna jump the calendar

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. 

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Saaho&#039; new poster will make you wanna jump the calendar

New Delhi: Baahubali Prabhas and quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor are all gung-ho about their upcoming venture 'Saaho'. The actors will be seen together on the big screens for the first time. The makers have unveiled the new poster and it sure makes us wanna jump the calendar.

The movie is now releasing on August 30, 2019, and the new poster clearly mentions it. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans.

He wrote: “Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor... New poster of #Saaho... Costars Neil Nitin Mukesh... Directed by Sujeeth... 30 Aug 2019 release. #30thAugWithSaaho.”

The film is reportedly made on a whopping budget of around Rs 300 crore.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner is high on the buzz word and it stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

 

