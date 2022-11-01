Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' release postponed? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film helmed by Om Raut stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. It was initially set to release on the occasion of Sankranthi, January 12 next year, however, now a rumour is making rounds that the release has been pushed and fans are not happy with it.

The makers of the film reportedly decided to postpone the film to avoid a clash with Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Varisu', which was scheduled to be released on the same day. Trade analyst Girish Johar took the news to his Twitter handle and shared the latest buzz doing the rounds. ‘Adipurush' may be pushed to avoid any clash, although the film's new release date is yet to be announced officially.

Strrrrrrong #TradeBuzz or inside rumour that #Adipurush bows out of its plans of being a Sankranti release. Now they are planning for mid Summer 2023 release.#Prabhas @kritisanon @mesunnysingh @omraut pic.twitter.com/pYdClIFj76 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) October 30, 2022

Ever since the Adipurush trailer was released, there has been a lot of criticism directed at Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's portrayals in the film. However, director Om Raut is extremely confident about his project and says that once the film will be released, all questions will be answered.

Talking about the film's story, it focuses on Raghava, who travels to Lanka with his sena that includes Laxman and Hanuman to rescue his wife Janaki from the clutches of Lankesh, who kidnapped her.

Adipurush the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D. It is all set to hit the big screens on January 12 next year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will star next in `Salaar` with Shruti Haasan, and in 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in the pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s `Spirit` and he has also teamed up with Maruthi, and`RRR` producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller.