Prabhas-Starrer 'Adipurush' Ticket Price Drops To Rs 150

'Adipurush' has the box office buzzing with a whopping 395 crores in its first five days. The epic has been enjoyed by audiences Pan-India, and is especially a hit with kids. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The big screen 3D visual spectacle 'Adipurush' now becomes more accessible to mass audiences with modest ticket prices starting ₹ 150.

'Adipurush' has the box office buzzing with a whopping 395 crores in its first five days. The epic has been enjoyed by audiences Pan-India, and is especially a hit with kids. 

To further encourage more families to come together and enjoy this visual spectacle in Hindi with edited and changed dialogues, the team of 'Adipurush' has now reduced the prices for the next two days.

With this development, mass audiences can now enjoy this full-blown cinematic experience in Hindi at prices starting from Rs. 150  on 22nd and 23rd June, making it further affordable especially for families to enjoy the big screen visual spectacle in 3D at modest prices by paying a little extra for the 3d glasses as applicable by the theaters.

