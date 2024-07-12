Prabhas Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' Crosses ₹1000 Crore Mark Worldwide, Second Blockbuster After 'Baahubali 2'

New Delhi: Pan India Star Prabhas continues to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema, reaffirming his status as a Pan India Superstar. Known for his incredible versatility and dedication, Prabhas has once again proven his massive box office appeal.

His ability to draw audiences from different regions and backgrounds underscores his unique standing as a Pan India Superstar. With each record-breaking hit, Prabhas continues to elevate the standards of Indian cinema, inspiring millions and setting the stage for future cinematic triumphs.

"Kalki 2898 AD" joins the elite ₹1000 crore club, a testament to Prabhas’s immense popularity and the unwavering support of his fans across the globe. After the phenomenal success of 'Baahubali 2,' which also crossed ₹1000 crore, Prabhas has solidified his position as a leading figure in the film industry.

#KALKI2898AD has crossed 1,000 Crs at the WW Box office.. _ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 11, 2024

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has in the past delivered extravagant and magnificent films such as the 'Baahubali franchise', 'Salaar', and 'Saaho', which created world records and gained him recognition and acknowledgment worldwide.