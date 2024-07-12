Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765886
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PRABHAS

Prabhas Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' Crosses ₹1000 Crore Mark Worldwide, Second Blockbuster After 'Baahubali 2'

Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' joins the elite ₹1000 crore club marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prabhas Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' Crosses ₹1000 Crore Mark Worldwide, Second Blockbuster After 'Baahubali 2' (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Pan India Star Prabhas continues to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema, reaffirming his status as a Pan India Superstar. Known for his incredible versatility and dedication, Prabhas has once again proven his massive box office appeal.

His ability to draw audiences from different regions and backgrounds underscores his unique standing as a Pan India Superstar. With each record-breaking hit, Prabhas continues to elevate the standards of Indian cinema, inspiring millions and setting the stage for future cinematic triumphs.

"Kalki 2898 AD" joins the elite ₹1000 crore club, a testament to Prabhas’s immense popularity and the unwavering support of his fans across the globe. After the phenomenal success of 'Baahubali 2,' which also crossed ₹1000 crore, Prabhas has solidified his position as a leading figure in the film industry.

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has in the past delivered extravagant and magnificent films such as the 'Baahubali franchise', 'Salaar', and 'Saaho', which created world records and gained him recognition and acknowledgment worldwide. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce -SC
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ in excise policy case!
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar offers to touch officer's feet
DNA Video
DNA: Record-Breaking Beginning For Amarnath Yatra
DNA Video
DNA: Violence disrupted by-polls in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from Nuh!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Video album' of Modi-Putin's chemistry
DNA Video
DNA: LoP Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras...Baba's biggest 'miracle'!