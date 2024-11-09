Advertisement
PRABHAS

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam' Begins Shooting With A Grand Announcement

The shoot for ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,’ starring Prabhas, has begun, exciting fans with a thrilling video announcement shared by the production team. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The highly anticipated 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,' starring Prabhas, has officially commenced shooting. The film’s production team took to social media on Friday to share an exciting video of Prabhas as Salaar, marking the beginning of this new chapter.  

With the caption, “The journey is going to be epic...#Salaar2 begins! #PrabhasXHombaleFilms #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @Vkiragandur @hombalefilms,” the post thrilled fans who have been eagerly awaiting updates on the sequel. 

Have a look:

 

 

Following the success of 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' Prabhas signed a landmark three-picture deal with Hombale Films, the studio behind his latest franchise. This agreement includes 'Salaar Part 2' as the first project, along with two additional features, making it one of Indian cinema's biggest talent-studio collaborations to date. Although financial terms were not disclosed, the deal signifies a strong commitment to delivering large-scale cinematic experiences. 

Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for the blockbuster 'K.G.F' series, 'Salaar Part 2' promises a captivating storyline and action-packed sequences. Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale’s founder, expressed excitement, saying, “At Hombale, we believe in storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step toward crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come.” 

In addition to 'Salaar,' Prabhas is set to star in 'The Raja Saab,' 'Spirit,' 'Kalki 2,' and 'Fauji,' making it an eventful period for the beloved actor and his fans. 

