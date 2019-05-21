Prabhas's look in new poster of 'Saaho' is intriguing—See inside

New Delhi: All eyes are set on 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas's next venture 'Saaho'. The makers have managed to keep the plot of the movie under wraps. The new poster of the movie has been unveiled and it presents the actor in an intriguing avatar.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster with fans. He wrote: “Mark the date: 15 Aug 2019... Prabhas in #Saaho... New poster.”

Mark the date: 15 Aug 2019... Prabhas in #Saaho... New poster: pic.twitter.com/QkYIPWT2nc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2019

The high on the buzz word movie is set to release on August 15, 2019. Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas for the very first time.

The film features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma amongst several others in pivotal roles. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

In the movie, Neil plays a negative role reportedly. It is an ambitious project helmed by Sujeeth which is made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. Sujeeth has written the film as well.

'Saaho' is produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar.