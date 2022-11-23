Prateik Babbar opens up on working in ‘India Lockdown’, says, ‘It was a huge challenge to step into the shoes of a migrant worker...’

New Delhi: The trailer of Zee5 upcoming original film ‘India Lockdown’ has been released. The film traces the how the lives of people in India were hit by the pandemic. It stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Balewadi in lead roles and Hrishitaa Bhatt in a cameo. Actor Prateik Babbar opened up on how it felt like stepping into the shoes of a migrant worker.

When Prateik Babbar was asked what made him say yes to the film, he said, “The film India Lockdown is about our country in lockdown. It was a huge challenge to step into the shoes of a migrant worker which I never thought I would be exploring in my career. As an actor, I look forward to step out of my comfort zone with the kind of roles I choose to play. I believe the shelf life for a film like this is forever. It is a reminder of the difficult times when our nation stood strong and fought the virus. Such films are a reminder for generations to come who haven’t seen or been through this global crisis, who have no idea what we faced in the pandemic. It will educate the future generations. Another reason was of course the best we know, Mr. Madhur Bhandarkar. It was a matter of pride working with 5 times National Award winner and Padma Shri recipient Madhur sir.”

In the trailer, we see that Shweta Basu Prasad plays the role of Mehrunissa, a sex worker in Kamathipura in Mumbai who is forced to adapt to the changes brought about by the lockdown and experiment with new ways of doing her business online. Aahana Kumra plays Moon Alves, a pilot who is used to soaring high in the sky but is suddenly grounded for months together and who for the first time realizes what it is like to have her wings cut. Prateik Babbar as Madhav and Sai Tamhankar as Phoolmati are migrant workers who lose their bread and butter in the pandemic and are left to starve or to walk back home as trains and local transports are shut. And lastly, Prakash Belawadi as Nageshwar, an aged man who is stuck in a different city than his daughter at a critical time of her life. The film traces how they cope up with the pandemic and survive through difficult times.

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s P J Motions Pictures, ‘India Lockdown’ is all set to premiere on ZEE5 from December 2, 2022.