Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Saiyami Kher wrap 'Agni' shoot, share glimpse

MUMBAI: Actors Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Saiyami Kher have finished filming for their action drama 'Agni'. The film, directed by 'Raees' helmer Rahul Dholakia, celebrates and explores the lives of firefighters. The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The banner had also produced Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer 'Raees'.

The cast of the movie and the production company announced the film's completion on their respective Instagram pages. "Agni wrap," the post read.

Take a look at some of the glimpses of the wrap-up moments of their upcoming Rahul Dholakia's directorial 'Agni'. The photos show director Rahul Dholakia, and the casts - Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Saiyami Kher, along with the team, having a great time.

Saiyami Kher and Divyenndu Sharma also took to their social media and shared their delight. Apart from the cast, Farhan Akhtar also shared on his social media about the wrap-up while congratulating the team. Having been made under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Agni' is based on firefighters and their challenges and stars Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2 and many more.

Excel Entertainment's next big production is 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, will mark Akhtar's return to direction after 2011's 'Don 2'.

