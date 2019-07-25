close

Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai'; calls it one of her favourite films

The actor expressed her gratitude to Farhan Akhtar who helmed the film besides writing it. She also thanked the cast of the film and crew for making the film a memorable experience.

New Delhi: With 'Dil Chahta Hai' clocking 18 years on Wednesday, the lead actor of the film, Priety Zinta shared a small clip of a song from the movie.

Sharing the clip of 'Jaane Kyon Log Pyar Karte Hain' Priety wrote, "Why is this film on the list of my favourite film?"

The actor expressed her gratitude to Farhan Akhtar who helmed the film besides writing it. She also thanked the cast of the film including Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, and the crew for making the film a memorable experience.

The film also stars Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in the pivotal roles. The film was applauded for its strong storyline and had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Released in 2001, the film is set in urban Mumbai and Australia.

The film follows the journey of three best friends who get separated after college. It is about how these three friends discover love and the problems they encounter during their journey. 

