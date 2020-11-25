हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suswagatam Khushamadeed

Preparations on for Pulkit Samrat's next 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed'

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Pulkit shared a photo of him along with his team at a reading session. 

Preparations on for Pulkit Samrat&#039;s next &#039;Suswagatam Khushamadeed&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/pulkitsamrat

Mumbai: After the release of his film 'Taish', actor Pulkit Samrat is now working on his next film, 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed'.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Pulkit shared a photo of him along with his team at a reading session. Keeping in mind the pandemic, they all had their masks on.

"New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!" Pulkit captioned the image.
 

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film is written by Manish Kishore. The plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all.

The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit is also awaiting the release of his film 'Haathi Mere Saathi'. He will also be seen in 'Fukrey 3' and 'Bulbul Marriage Hall'.

 

 

 

Tags:
Suswagatam KhushamadeedPulkit SamratBollywood movies
Next
Story

Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati teaser dropped; check trailer date - Watch
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M41S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day