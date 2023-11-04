Prime Video Presents Stellar Poster Of War Film Pippa

Mumbai: A thrilling retelling of the Battle of Garibpur, fought between India and Pakistan, 'Pippa' is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The makers launched a striking poster of the upcoming riveting war drama 'Pippa', which is slated for a direct-to-streaming worldwide premiere on November 10.

The film is a firsthand account of the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; a fight that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy KapurFilms, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.



Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. 'Pippa' will premiereexclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, this Diwali. 'Pippa' is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

Further fueling the anticipation of viewers eagerly awaiting this wartime saga, the poster features the incredibly talented actorsIshaan, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli reflecting their valorand courage to fight for their country. The key art also shares amessage- ‘An Untold Story of a True Hero’, laying down the premise of the war film. The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as “Pippa,” akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism, and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country.



"It is an honour to be part of Pippa and I am thankful to the makers for having faith in me to essay the role of Captain Balram Singh Mehta, whose courage helped India emerge victorious in a deadly war against brutality. It has been a truly incredible journey bringing this story to life. It was a tremendous challenge to adapt to the best qualities of a cavalier from the Indian Army Armoured Corps. With the help of a very capable team, we were privileged to work on this project day and night to bring this very important Indian story to life,” shared Ishaan as he talked about his character in the film. "It's been a very fulfilling journey to make this film and I am thrilled that Pippa is going to be premiered worldwide on Prime Video - taking this very important story to millions."

"I am delighted to play such a beautifully crafted role of an intelligent go-getter who stands tall in her fight for basic human rights of freedom and justice,” said Mrunal Thakur as she talked about the movie's unique storyline. “When I read the script and got to know more about my character Radha in the story, I was instantly drawn to her. What I love about her is that she has a fire within, is deeply patriotic and is ready to do anything to support her country’s cause. Bringing this nuanced character to life was a wonderful experience for me. I hope the audiences enjoy my performance and the movie as it premieres across 240 countries and territories on Prime Video."



Priyanshu Painyuli who plays Major Ram Mehta in the movie, shared, “Being from an army background, I have always been in awe of the selflessness and courage of our soldiers, who risk everything to defend our nation. This wartime drama, which is also a poignant sibling story, tells the tale of sacrifice and bravery. When I was approached for this role, I felt truly honored. In a way, I felt I was doing my small bit in contributing as an Indian by using my craft and bringing to life a soldier who walked straight into enemy territory, without worrying about his own life, to help others in their fight for liberation. Raja Menon has recreated a piece of history through this movie and I am sure audiences worldwide will appreciate this wartime drama for its hard-hitting story and the message that it aims to deliver."

