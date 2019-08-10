Priyanka Chopra gushes about her 'Paani' production team's National Film Award

New Delhi: The 66th National Film Awards were organised on Friday and Priyanka Chopra is filled with praises for the team of her Marathi production `Paani` which won the Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation award.

Dedicating a mushy post to the team and not forgetting the mention of her mother Madhu Chopra on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "I`m so proud to have produced a special film like Paani. Congratulations to the entire team at Purple Pebble Pictures Madhu Chopra Siddharth Chopra for our second National Award."

She also congratulated the film`s director Adinath Kothare for his efforts to bring out this "challenging" and "relevant" film.

"Big congratulations to Adinath Kothare and the entire creative team for bringing this challenging and relevant film to its fruition," she added.

The post continued to read words of thanks for the jury who selected the film for the award, "My sincere gratitude to the jury for recognising our hard work and awarding Paani with the `Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation`."

While the award did honour the people associated behind the idea and execution in the film, Priyanka shared that the film was their attempt to use media to the utmost and bring focus on the "seriousness of the water crisis".

Priyanka and the team also received a congratulatory note from the actor`s husband and singer Nick Jonas.

"So proud of Priyanka Chopra and the entire Purple Pebble Pictures team for their national award for Paani congrats to everyone involved!" he tweeted.

The National Awards are the most prominent film award ceremony in the country. Established in 1954, it has administered, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama by the Indian government`s Directorate of Film Festivals since 1973.