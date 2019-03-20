Priyanka Chopra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai'? Here's what we know

New Delhi: After getting a magical cast for his next titled 'Inshallah', maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is on a roll. Recently, superstar Salman Khan announced 'Inshallah' with the director, stating that he is working with him after 20 long years. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

After the big announcement, here comes another one. Remember how desi girl Priyanka Chopra had dropped a major bomb of a hint on Karan Johar's chat show about her being in talks with Bhansali for a movie, the director recently confirmed the news.

Bhansali, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, was quizzed over the same and asked if he is making 'Gangubai' with PC. Although the filmmaker is yet to confirm the movie, he did reveal that he is in talks with the actress. He said, “I love the story, it’s been with me for long and I’m keen to make the film. Priyanka and I are in talks.”

Priyanka did a special dance number in 'Ram-Leela' and was later seen as Kashibai in period drama 'Bajirao Mastani'.

If things work out well, we might see yet another spectacular drama with desi girl playing the lead.