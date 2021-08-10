Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt come together for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar is all set to don the hat of a director after 10 years for a film in which three girls go on a road trip. The movie will feature A-list actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhan made the announcement on the 20th anniversary of his production house Excel Entertainment, which he started with friend Ritesh Sidhwani.

The actor-producer, also debuted as a director the same year with the iconic coming of age film Dil Chahta Hai when he launched his production house Excel Entertainment. Farhan’s directorial debut showcased 3 guy friends going on a road trip together.

Excel Entertainment also backed Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which again was a story of 3 guy friends who go on a road trip. After successfully making two movies on friendship between guys where a road trip plays a role in their character development, self-discovery and growth - Excel Entertainment for the first time brings out a story on female friendship where again travel will play a vital role in the progression of the film.

“Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. Big shoutout to @whenchaimettoast for Firefly,” wrote Farhan while sharing the news on his Instagram handle.

He shared another post that read, “Jee Le Zaraa About time the girls took the car out #JeeLeZaraa”.

Priyanka, Katrina and Alia also shared the news on their Instagram handles. The movie is written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and is produced by Excel Entertainment.