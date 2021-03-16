हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' bags Oscar nomination

Priyanka Chopra starrer &#039;The White Tiger&#039; bags Oscar nomination

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how "special" she felt while announcing the Oscar nomination of "The White Tiger" for Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards. Priyanka has a role in the film, and also announced the Oscar nominations with husband and pop star Nick Jonas on Monday evening according to India time.

"Just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud," she wrote on the microblogging platform, tagging actors and her co-stars in the film Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Priyanka also used the hashtag in the name of writer-director Ramin Bahrani, who has done the screenplay of the film.

Along with "The White Tiger', the other films that are nominated in this category are "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm", "Nomadland", "The Father" and "One Night in Miami".

 

