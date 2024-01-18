Producer-Director Kiran Rao Debuts On Instagram With A Cool BTS From Her Next 'Laapataa Ladies'

New Delhi: Kiran Rao had long been away from social media but she has quickly become the new favourite. There were quite a few fake accounts made of the ‘Dhobi Ghat’ director but she has shushed everyone with a hello to instagram! This post marks not just her social media debut but her comeback after 13 years to directing. Her first post is a picture from the sets of her upcoming comedy-drama film “Laapataa Ladies” releasing on 1st March 2024 and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. What’s better than choosing the quirky name for her handle “raodyness”

She was welcomed with heartwarming comments from actor Zayn Marie Khan who also gave us a peek into Kiran’s joyful time at Ira’s wedding. The actors of her upcoming film, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel also gave her a warm welcome in the comment section!

We are scrolling through our feeds as we wait for Kiran to show her unfiltered, quirky side to the Gram and to the audience at the theatres as well!