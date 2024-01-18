trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711001
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KIRAN RAO

Producer-Director Kiran Rao Debuts On Instagram With A Cool BTS From Her Next 'Laapataa Ladies'

This post marks not just her social media debut but her comeback after 13 years to directing. Her first post is a picture from the sets of her upcoming comedy-drama film “Laapataa Ladies.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Producer-Director Kiran Rao Debuts On Instagram With A Cool BTS From Her Next 'Laapataa Ladies' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kiran Rao had long been away from social media but she has quickly become the new favourite. There were quite a few fake accounts made of the ‘Dhobi Ghat’ director but she has shushed everyone with a hello to instagram! This post marks not just her social media debut but her comeback after 13 years to directing. Her first post is a picture from the sets of her upcoming comedy-drama film “Laapataa Ladies” releasing on 1st March 2024 and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. What’s better than choosing the quirky name for her handle “raodyness”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

She was welcomed with heartwarming comments from actor Zayn Marie Khan who also gave us a peek into Kiran’s joyful time at Ira’s wedding. The actors of her upcoming film, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel also gave her a warm welcome in the comment section!

We are scrolling through our feeds as we wait for Kiran to show her unfiltered, quirky side to the Gram and to the audience at the theatres as well! 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines