Producers Guild of India issues clarification over guidelines of shooting amid lockdown

The nation is currently witnessing a lockdown to combat the deadly novel coronavirus. The pandemic has gripped the world so tight, resulting in a shutdown in most places. Keeping in view the current scenario, all the movie and television shootings have been put on hold. 

New Delhi: The nation is currently witnessing a lockdown to combat the deadly novel coronavirus. The pandemic has gripped the world so tight, resulting in a shutdown in most places. Keeping in view the current scenario, all the movie and television shootings have been put on hold. 

The Producers Guild of India has issued a fresh clarification regarding the guidelines of shooting amid the lockdown. 


Here's the official statement: A work-in-progress document prepared by the Guild of draft guidelines for the resumption of shooting activities has recently been circulating widely in the media and industry.

This is to clarify that this document is only an early internal draft prepared by the Guild in preparedness for the future resumption of shooting activities. Any final safety protocols and guidelines will be formalised only after comprehensive consultations with government officials, medical professionals and relevant industry bodies. 

 

