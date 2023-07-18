Project K: Deepika Padukone Sets The Internet On Fire With Her First Look, Check Reactions

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's first look from the highly-anticipated film Project K, starring Prabhas, has taken the internet by storm. Released on Monday, the much-awaited first-look poster instantly went viral, captivating social media users and garnering heaps of praise for Deepika's captivating look.

Social media platforms were flooded with enthusiastic reactions as fans expressed their admiration for Deepika Padukone's stunning appearance in the poster.

cre Trending Stories

Said one fan, "Deepika and the saga of emoting a sea of feelings through her eyes continues! I see resilience, I see hope, I see bravery embedded with a lil bit of fear, I see someone who's ready to take on the world! Mind you she gave that with her eyes only! Greatness is up on us I fear."

Another said, "A True Superstar !!!! she's born to rule."

Another comment read, "Deepika looks so good here, her face is so expressive. And those eyes But wish they released the full look with the outfit."

From commenting on the 'depth in her eyes', to 'the mystery and intrigue' she brings and unanimously hailing her as 'The Queen', the superstar broke the internet with her first look from Project K.

As Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K continues to create ripples across the internet, the film's release is slated for 2024, fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness this ambitious cinematic experience unfold on the big screen, and that ripple just sparked with Deepika Padukone!