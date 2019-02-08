Propose Day special: 10 Times Bollywood swept us off our feet with romantic proposal scenes

Almost every romantic movie has that 'Wow' moment when the guy finally proposes the girl (or, since we are in the 21st century, vice versa!) It can be said that each 'Happily Ever After' begins with a proposal. As most of you already know, February 8 is celebrated as 'Propose day' and is the perfect time to confess your feelings to that special someone.

If you need some help in terms of planning the perfect proposal, what could be better than recalling the most iconic proposal scenes in Bollywood?

So, on the occasion of Propose Day, let's have a look at some of the best proposal scenes from Bollywood:

1. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

As soon as one mentions romance or the perfect way to propose, the iconic scene when Raj (SRK) finally proposes to Simran (Kajol) is the one that comes first to our mind. Raj expressing his love to Simran in the mustard fields of Punjab will forever be a favourite!

2. Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan plays the role of a carefree, Akash in this cult movie. However, the scene where he proposes to his love, Shalini (Preity Zinta) shows that love knows no bounds and the best things happen unplanned!

Akash goes down on knees and straight away speaks out words, direct from his heart.

3. Anjaana Anjaani

The mid-water proposal scene of Anjaana Anjaani is where we were completely taken over by the feeling of love. Akash (Ranbir Kapoor) proposes to Kiara (Priyanka Chopra) in the most unique yet romantic way ever!

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cassanova's turning romantics will forever be a favourite and the scene when Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) finally realises his love for Naina (Deepika Padukone) has a lot of depth. The scene appeals straight to the soul and gives out the message that when love is true, distance doesn't matter and what's yours will always come back to you!

5. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The classic but not so conventional airport proposal! Jai (Imran Khan) finally realizes his love for his best friend Aditi (Genelia Deshmukh) and rides on a horse, runs to the airport breaking over the barricades while singing their patent song “Jaane tu ya jaane na” made us fall in love with the idea of relationships!

6. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

When it comes to proposals, the airport is the place! Dr. Samir Malhotra (Salman Khan) proposing to Naina (Sushmita Sen) made us laugh as well as cry! Hail to the power of love!

7. Jannat

Arjun (Emraan Hashmi) proposing to Zoya (Sonal Chauhan) by bending on one knee on the road will forever be etched in our hearts. That's one way of wooing a girl!

8.Wake Up Sid

Why should the guy propose always? The iconic scene where Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma) proposes to her friend, Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) is an unconventional yet one of the sweetest proposal scenes of Bollywood!

9. Break Ke Baad

“Pyaar ki hamesha jeet hoti hai” and the movie proves it! The last scene of the film, Aaliya (Deepika Padukone) proposing to Abhay (Imran Khan) is yet again, one of the sweetest Bollywood proposal scenes.

10. Love Aaj Kal

An emotionally charged scene that will bring tears to your eyes and will also make you smile! Jaivardhan (Saif Ali Khan) proposing to Meera (Deepika Padukone) after much trials and tribulations is proof that 'Love conquers all'.