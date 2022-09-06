PS 1: Twitterati trends 'Ponniyin Selvan' ahead of its trailer launch!

New Delhi: Just a few hours before the trailer and audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, netizens are trending the hashtags Ponniyin Selvan, PS1 and PS trailer in anticipation. Fans are also delighted with the news that superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan will grace the audio and trailer launch event. The grand launch will take place at Nehru Stadium, Chennai today at 6pm.

“We are Extremely Elated to have Super Star @rajinikanth & Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan at the PS - 1 Music & Trailer Launch this evening at The Nehru indoor stadium! All are welcome!” Lyca Productions posted on their official Twitter handle.

— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 6, 2022

Fans also chimed in to share their excitement for the trailer launch. “Excited for the movie which is going to take us 1000 years back among cholas,” commented one user. One user also commented about AR Rahman’s magical voice at the live event. “All the way to attend the Greatest of all time perform live,” the user commented.

Not just this, the trailer will be released in five different languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. The makers also revealed that the trailers will be voiced in different languages by Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rana Daggubati and Jayant Kaikini.

Yesterday, the makers released motion posters of actors Kishore and Jayaram from the film.

Earlier, they had also released the first look posters of actors Prakash Raj, Jayachitra and Rahman. ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ also marks the comeback of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after a long break. Her last release was ‘Fanney Khan’ in 2018.

‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The ensemble star cast of the film includes, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The film’s soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman, while it has been shot by Ravi Varman. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on 30th September 2022 and will be the first Tamil film to be screened in IMAX theatres.