Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha's Fukrey 3 Trailer Trends at No. 1 on YouTube

The 'Fukrey 3' trailer received immense love from all across. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Having brought a plethora of laughter and a bundle of memories, the trailer of Excel Entertainment's 'Fukrey 3' was released yesterday. Well-studded with all the fun elements, the trailer in no time ruled the hearts of the audience as well as celebrities. Just after its release, the trailer brought a storm over social media and now has spread all over the internet and is trending at No. 1 on YouTube. 

The 'Fukrey 3' trailer received immense love from all across. Now, the trailer is trending at No. 1 on YouTube. Having garnered around 22,994,009 views the trailer has been liked by more than 2,66,000 people. This indeed speaks a lot about the audience's immense love that is constantly surging with time for this most loved franchise. This has piqued the anticipation to watch the Fukra boys and Bholi Punjaban along with Pandit Ji coming back on the big screen with the release of 'Fukrey 3' on September 28, 2023. 


The trailer appears extremely promising and effectively carries forward the legacy of this beloved comedy franchise. It is truly delightful to witness this film transform into a major trend in the comedy genre. With sequels making waves at the box office, now is the perfect time for Fukrey 3 to make its mark and surpass all records upon its release

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as 'ZNMD', 'Dil Chahta Hai', and many more.

