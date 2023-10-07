New Delhi: Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 has indeed won the hearts of the audience with its arrival on the big screens. Ever since its release, the most loved franchise has attracted the audience to the theaters in abundance. But, seems like, the fancy of Fukrey 3 is not just limited to the cinema halls and fans. Now, the madness of Fukrey 3 has got into the political system as the Bharatiya Janata Party has used the poster of the film to tease the opposition hilariously.

Bharatiya Janata Party took to their official social media handle and shared the poster of Fukrey 3 with the faces of the Fukra gang replaced by the members of the opposition party. As the BJP used the poster, they even gave a quirky and funny tagline and title "Hum Hain Guarantee Se Mukr3y".

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.