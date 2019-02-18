Pulwama aftermath: All Indian Cine Workers Association announces complete ban on Pakistani actors

New Delhi: After the ghastly Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the entire nation is gripped with angst and disgust at the same time. The terror attack left at least 40 CRPF jawans dead and several others critically injured.

As a mark of solidarity, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has announced a total ban on Pakistani actors working in Hindi movies. ANI tweeted the official announcement letter. Check tweet:

All India Cine Workers Association announce a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/QpSMUg9r8b — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

The letter clearly states that despite the official ban if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani artistes, the AICWA will ban them and strict action will be taken against them.

Many Bollywood celebrities have extended their support in the form of monetary assistance to the families of those affected in the attack. After Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, now the entire team of 'Total Dhamaal' has donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack.

On Thursday, February 14, a suicide bomber identified as Adil Ahmad Dar from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead and several others critically wounded.