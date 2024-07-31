'Pushpa 2' Climax Leaked? Viral Video Of Allu Arjun-Starrer Sends Netizens Into A Tizzy

New Delhi: Allu Arjun's *Pushpa: The Rule Part 2* is back in the headlines as yet another video from the sets has gone viral, spreading rapidly across social media. Directed by Sukumar the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, the film has been plagued by multiple security breaches, with numerous clips and photos leaking online. Fans are now urging the producers to take action against these repeated leaks. In the viral video, the caption read as ' Allu Arjun climax scene, i wasn't suppose to take it oh well'.

Take A Look At The Leaked Video:

Pushpa 2 Climax Leaked scene __ #Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/SREulT7kvy — Telugu Movie Matters (@dharmavarapuch5) July 30, 2024

A five-second video, allegedly from the sets of *Pushpa 2*, has surfaced on platform X. In the leaked clip, a group of people can be seen working together to lift someone using a pulley. The video first appeared online on July 30.

However, with none of the lead actors in sight, it's uncertain if it was actually filmed on the set of the movie. The clip is claimed to be from the film's climax scene.

Netizens' Reaction To The Leaked Video

Netizens are upset by the repeated leaks from the sets of 'Pushpa 2' and are calling on Mythri Movie Makers to take action against these breaches. One fan wrote, “Orey endukra leak chestunaru (Why are you guys leaking the video),” while another wrote, “Bro delete chey (Delete it bro).” Many have expressed concern over the continuous leaks of photos and clips from the set, with some noting that they're already aware of the ongoing breaches.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was initially set for release on August 15 but has been postponed. In the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Director Sukumar's highly anticipated film, *Pushpa 2: The Rule*, is set to hit theaters on December 6.