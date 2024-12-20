Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2833895https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/pushpa-2-the-rule-becomes-fastest-indian-film-to-gross-rs-1500-crore-worldwide-2833895.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Becomes Fastest Indian Film To Gross Rs 1,500 Crore Worldwide

Pushpa 2: The Rule becomes the fastest Indian film to reach Rs 1,500 crore in global box office collections.

|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 10:24 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Becomes Fastest Indian Film To Gross Rs 1,500 Crore Worldwide (Image: @MythriOfficial/X)

New Delhi: Allu Arjun-starrer "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has grossed over Rs 1,500 crore in worldwide box office collection, making it the "fastest Indian film to reach the mark", the makers said on Thursday.

"Pushpa 2”, a sequel to 2021’s blockbuster Telugu film “Pushpa: The Rise”, released in cinemas around the world on December 5.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the movie, shared the latest box office update on its official X page.

"COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED. HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE.

"#Pushpa2TheRule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE - the fastest Indian Film to reach the mark #Pushpa2HitsFastest1500cr," the banner said in the post.

In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK