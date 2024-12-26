Advertisement
PUSHPA 2 HINDI COLLECTIONS

Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Remains Undefeated At The Box Office!

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Remains Undefeated At The Box Office! Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: All Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has truly arrived as the biggest blockbuster, setting new benchmarks at the box office. Starring Allu Arjun, the film is ruling the hearts of the audience and creating new records with each passing day. While the film enjoys its phenomenal theatrical run, the Hindi version collected ₹15.5 Cr. on Wednesday, maintaining a strong hold even in its third week. The total collection of the film in Hindi now stands at ₹731 Cr.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest Box Office figures. He wrote: 'PUSHPA 2' IS *NOT* FIRE, BUT WILDFIRE ON CHRISTMAS... #Pushpa2 remains an unstoppable force... The #AlluArjun starrer continues to dominate and solidify its position at the #Boxoffice. #Pushpa2 remains the top choice for moviegoers, even with a reduction in shows to accommodate the new release, #BabyJohn. The #Christmas holiday certainly boosted #Pushpa2 's numbers, but what truly stands out is its phenomenal performance even in Week 3... The film will cross the ₹ cr mark in *Week 3*, setting a new benchmark. #Pushpa2 [Week 3] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 20.50 cr, Sun 27 cr, Mon 11.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr, Wed 15.50 cr. Total: ₹ 731.25 cr. #India biz | #Hindi version | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice

Having opened to amazing word of mouth, Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently reigning supreme at the box office. From breaking old records to setting new ones, the film has topped the charts. With its Wednesday collection of ₹15.5 Cr., the film continues to shine brightly. Achieving double-digit numbers, it has even surpassed some of the new releases at the box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.

