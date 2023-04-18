topStoriesenglish2596261
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PUSHPA 2 THE RULE

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi Version Books No. 1 Spot In Most Awaited Hindi Films List

Pushpa 2: The Rule Release - It is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi Version Books No. 1 Spot In Most Awaited Hindi Films List

New Delhi: The makers of Pushpa astound the entire nation with the unique concept video announcing Pushpa 2 The Rule. The arrival of Pushpa's rule was profoundly cemented with the release of the breathtaking poster on the eve of Pan India star Allu Arjun's birthday, featuring the sensational avatar of Pushpa Raj, that grabbed every eyeball with its appearance on the first page of newspapers across the country. Well, this was more than enough to ignite the spree of fire that has today made Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) position at No. 1 in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films as per Ormax media report.

As per the recently released Ormax Cinematix report, Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) has made its place at the top in the list of Most awaited Hindi films as on April 15, 2023.  Having released the list, they further jotted down the caption: "#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Apr 15, 2023 (only films releasing Jun 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered)"

With Pushpa 2 The Rule (Hindi) leading at the No. 1 position in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films, Hera Pheri 3, Jawan, Tiger 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are other films that made their names in the list. 

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?