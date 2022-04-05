Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress Sonnalli Seyagall joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon in Noorani Chehra

New Delhi: The Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress Sonnalli Seygall has teamed up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon and Jassie Gill for their upcoming social comedy, Noorani Chehra.

She insists that her character, named Anam, is a surprise character in the film. Thus, without divulging much, she shares, "All I can say is that it’s very different than anything that I’ve played before. My look is very different as well as I play a well-educated Muslim girl from a small town. I started shooting for it in February in Ghaziabad and parts of UP."

She is also all praise for her co-stars and asserts that they had the best time shooting together.

“It was amazing working with Nawaz, Jassie and Nupur. I had a blast actually as it was a super fun cast and crew. I was really looking forward to work with Nawazuddin and when it finally happened, it was almost like going to an acting school for me. Just watching him do these scenes and bringing his own flavour to them, wondering how he does it, was just wonderful. Most of my scenes in the film are with Nawaz and as an artist, it was just amazing for me to have that sort of an investment and the give and take in the scene from him,” she concludes.

Sonnalli Seygall wrapped up two interesting projects in the last few months that include a film with Vardhan Puri and Boondi Raita. She recently also came onboard a comedy with Paresh Rawal. She also had her maiden web show Anamika released recently.