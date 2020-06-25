R Madhavan, reading rumours about 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' sequel, posts this

New Delhi: It's been 19 years since 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' released. R Madhavan and Dia Mirza made people fall in love with themselves and the film still rules the hearts of many. If reports are to be believed, a sequel to 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' is on the cards. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Madhavan too has heard the rumours and is hoping it's 'true'.

In a recent Twitter post, Madhavan, who played Maddy in the film said, "Guys ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this."

He, however, has one condition for doing 'RHTDM' sequel - age-appropriate script.

"Just praying that someone somewhere has an age-appropriate script for Dia and I," he further tweeted.

Read Madhavan's tweet here:

# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this .. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है। pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

Do you want to see Maddy and Reena (Dia) reprise their roles again?

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' wasn't successful at the box office, but it did impress a section of the people. The music of the film rocks the playlists still. The film marked Dia Mirza's debut in Bollywood. It also starred Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

It was directed by Gautham Menon and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.