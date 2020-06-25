हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
R Madhavan

R Madhavan, reading rumours about 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' sequel, posts this

In a recent Twitter post, Madhavan, who played Maddy in the film said, "Guys ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this."

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ActorMadhavan

New Delhi: It's been 19 years since 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' released. R Madhavan and Dia Mirza made people fall in love with themselves and the film still rules the hearts of many. If reports are to be believed, a sequel to  'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' is on the cards. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Madhavan too has heard the rumours and is hoping it's 'true'.

In a recent Twitter post, Madhavan, who played Maddy in the film said, "Guys ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this." 

He, however, has one condition for doing 'RHTDM' sequel - age-appropriate script. 

"Just praying that someone somewhere has an age-appropriate script for Dia and I," he further tweeted.

Read Madhavan's tweet here: 

Do you want to see Maddy and Reena (Dia) reprise their roles again?

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' wasn't successful at the box office, but it did impress a section of the people. The music of the film rocks the playlists still. The film marked Dia Mirza's debut in Bollywood. It also starred Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. 

It was directed by Gautham Menon and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

