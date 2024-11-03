R. Madhavan Reveals First Look Of His Mysterious Avatar In 'Adhirshtasaali'

Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan has finally unveiled the highly-anticipated first look from his upcoming film “Adhirshtasaali,” which marks his return to Tamil cinema.

On Sunday, Madhavan shared his first look on Instagram, captioning it, "Proudly unveiling the first look of my film #Adhirshtasaali. Directed by @MithranRJawahar, this has been an awesome and unforgettable journey. #AdhirshtasaaliFirstLook." The poster presents a split screen showcasing two contrasting versions of Madhavan.

On one side, he appears as a wealthy businessman, with a developed city in the background. On the other, he looks like a concerned commoner, set against a countryside landscape. “Adhirshtasaali” is directed by Mithran Jawahar, who is known for helming films like “Yaaradi Nee Mohini” and “Thiruchitrambalam".

The filmmakers initially announced the project on social media, sharing a photo of Madhavan depicting his progression from owning a bike to an expensive car. Interestingly, “Adhirshtasaali” marks Madhavan’s first collaboration with Mithran. The film's script is penned by author Jeyamohan. The cast includes Sharmila Mandre, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Dhanshika, Jagan, Niroop NK, Upasana RC, Mathew Varghese, Udhay Mahesh, KSG Venkatesh, and Ravi Prakash, among others. Sharmila Mandre will reportedly play the female lead, while Radikaa Sarathkumar is set to portray Madhavan’s mother.

Filming for “Adhirshtasaali” recently concluded, and it is now in the final stages of post-production. This fantasy drama was shot in stunning locations across Scotland, including the Forth Bridge, Edinburgh, and Dean Village.

Filming also took place on Victoria Street, a notable location from the Harry Potter films. The makers have yet to announce the film's release date. Meanwhile, R. Madhavan was last seen in the Netflix series “The Railway Men”, based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Apart from "Adhirshtasaali", he is set to appear in the Tamil film “Test”, directed by producer Sashikanth. The film also stars Nayanthara and Siddharth in the lead roles.