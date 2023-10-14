R Madhavan Urges Netizens To Watch Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar Responds

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Mission Raniganj' has garnered immense love from the audience. Promising a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, 'Mission Raniganj' is witnessing a positive response across the country. The film has been garnering great reviews from the audience and the critics. Joining the list of admirers is none other than R Madhavan who has now praised the film while telling people to must watch it.

Smitten by the 'Mission Raniganj' fever, the actor was moved and praised it on the social media. He wrote a caption on his social media, " Kal theatre me jakar yeh picture dekhi. Kya Kamaal ki picture raha hain yaar. Hamare desh me kaise kaise hero hain jiske bare mein hum nehi jante hain. Kya kar rahe ho yaaron? Ye mauka phir nehi milega. Jald hi jaayien aur dekhiye ye film theatre me. Phir baad me na boloki nehi bola (I saw the film in theatre. What a film! There are so many heroes in our country who we don't know about. What are you doing, folks? This opportunity won't come again. Please watch this film as early as poosible. Don't say later that we haven't told you)." Replying to R Madhavan's tweet, Akshay Kumar thanked the actor for the immense admiration and love.

कल theater में जाकर यह picture देखी ।क्या kamaal की picture रहा है यार। हमारे desh में कैसे कैसे hero है जिसके bare में हम नहीं जानते हैं। क्या कर रहे हो यारों? ये मौक़ा फिर नहीं मिलेगा । जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में । फिर बाद में न बोलेंकि नहीं बोला… — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 13, 2023

Thank you so much Maddy, ______ __ _______ __ ____ _____ __ ___ _______ __ https://t.co/LEeUMyW6WU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 13, 2023

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar spoke about 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' during an interview with a leading portal and said, "I have done around 150 films by now, but this is my best film."

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', showcases the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The film arrived in cinemas on October 6 and is performing well at the Box Office. The leading lady of the film, Parineeti Chopra, recently got hitched to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The film offers audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.