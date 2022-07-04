NewsEntertainmentMovies
R MADHAVAN

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' witnesses growth at Box Office, tops IMDB chart with 9.2 rating

With the word of mouth getting stronger across the board, the biographical drama based on the life of ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan is gathering momentum over the weekend. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 12:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' witnesses growth at Box Office, tops IMDB chart with 9.2 rating

NEW DELHI: The buzz on the street around R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is going strong on day three of its release. Critics and fans across the country have applauded the film. 

With the word of mouth getting stronger across the board, the biographical drama based on the life of ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan is gathering momentum over the weekend. Everyone is talking about how R Madhavan's directorial debut has set the benchmark for great cinema. 

Leaving the audience impressed with both, his acting as well as his style of direction, R Madhavan wears Nambi Narayanan's face effortlessly. And even as he does that, you leave the movie hall impressed by the ISRO scientist's life and journey so far. The film has also topped IMDB charts along with a solid rating of 9.2, the positive word of mouth is spreading across all the markets. 

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it all. The film stars R Madhavan in the eponymous role of Mr. Nambi Narayanan and boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. 

The film has been released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada today. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. 

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?