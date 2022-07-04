NEW DELHI: The buzz on the street around R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is going strong on day three of its release. Critics and fans across the country have applauded the film.

With the word of mouth getting stronger across the board, the biographical drama based on the life of ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan is gathering momentum over the weekend. Everyone is talking about how R Madhavan's directorial debut has set the benchmark for great cinema.

Leaving the audience impressed with both, his acting as well as his style of direction, R Madhavan wears Nambi Narayanan's face effortlessly. And even as he does that, you leave the movie hall impressed by the ISRO scientist's life and journey so far. The film has also topped IMDB charts along with a solid rating of 9.2, the positive word of mouth is spreading across all the markets.

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it all. The film stars R Madhavan in the eponymous role of Mr. Nambi Narayanan and boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

The film has been released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada today. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.

