हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhe trailer

Radhe trailer: Salman Khan's 'seeti-maar' dialogues, Disha Patani's sizzling presence to watch out for - Watch

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is now all set to entertain the audiences this Eid on May 13, 2021. The makers have made a big announcement related to the movie. 

Radhe trailer: Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;seeti-maar&#039; dialogues, Disha Patani&#039;s sizzling presence to watch out for - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has been released and what do we say about it! Sallu Bhai plays a cop and that too a rough and tough one. His fans will surely be excited for this actioner. 

Salman Khan took to social media and dropped Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer. Take a look here:

The trailer is high on action, drama and all that Salman Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for. His seeti-maar dialogues, Disha Patani's sizzling presence and Jacqueline Fernandez's special dance number - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer is packed with all.

Also, Randeep Hooda is playing a baddie and we like his long-hair, little man-bun look in this film. 

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is now all set to entertain the audiences this Eid on May 13, 2021. The makers have made a big announcement related to the movie. 

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhe trailerSalman KhanDisha Pataniradhe your most wanted bhairadhe your most wanted bhai trailer
Next
Story

Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: Arjun Kapoor will make impossible possible to fulfill wish of grandmother Neena Gupta

Must Watch

PT14M11S

West Bengal election 2021: Voting in 43 constituencies in 6th phase of polls