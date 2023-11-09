New Delhi: Rahul Bhat's exceptional performance in the film 'Kennedy' was highly praised at the MAMI Film Festival. His portrayal of a conflicted cop grappling with inner turmoil and the pursuit of redemption struck a chord with the audience, leading to overwhelming demand for another screening at Mumbai's Regal Cinema.

In the movie, Rahul Bhat convincingly depicted a cop dealing with personal struggles and seeking a way to make things right. Sharing his delight, Rahul Bhat added, "Bringing this character to life in 'Kennedy' has been a journey filled with immense joy and gratitude. The overwhelming appreciation from audiences has been humbling, affirming the magic that happens when a passionate team collaborates to create something truly special. I'm profoundly grateful to Anurag Kashyap for this incredible experience and the opportunity to share this riveting story with such an amazing audience."

Viewers were impressed by Rahul's portrayal, which added depth and authenticity to Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy.' An eruption of appreciation occurred as Rahul attended the screening wherein fans bombarded him for pictures, and photographs, hailing him as the best-suited choice to play such a complex character. Rahul Bhat's unwavering commitment to his role and the remarkable transformation he underwent have elevated 'Kennedy' to a new standard in Indian cinema, where his performance not only captivates but leaves an enduring mark on the audience, transcending the boundaries of a traditional cinematic experience.