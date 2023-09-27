Raj Kapoor, Raj Kumar, Or Raj Kundra? Farah Khan Plans A Mysterious Biopic- Watch

New Delhi: The latest buzz in Tinsel Town revolves around renowned filmmaker Farah Khan and her cryptic hints at an upcoming biopic. The speculations began with a recent teaser dropped by Farah Khan and comedian Munawar Faruqui. In the short and mysterious promo, the duo talk about making a biopic project on 'Raj', leaving fans to connect the dots that they are in fact discussing about making a biopic on the Maskman Raj Kundra himself!

The video ended with the frame of a tantalizing figure that is UT 69 which adds to the mystery and excitement and brings up the question of whether this is actually going to be the name of the project. The last slide also mentions the date 27th of October and it is maddening to think and wonder about the film releasing so soon infact?!

Until more details emerge, all we can do is eagerly await an official announcement from Farah Khan and wonder if she truly is making a movie on the enigmatic Raj Kundra.