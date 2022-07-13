Rajat Kapoor’s ‘RK/RKAY’ song ‘Meri Jaan’, crooned by Shaan is out

New Delhi: Actor-director Rajat Kapoor starrer psychological thriller ‘RK/RKAY’ new song ‘Meri Jaan’ is out on YouTube. Starring the entire cast of the film, ‘Meri Jaan’ Is composed by Sagar Desai. It is sung beautifully by Shaan with heart-warming lyrics by Hussain Haidry. The song will take the audience through the journey of the film while compiling the different emotions of its characters. The visuals of the songs will bring the audience close to the theme of the film with the cast and the crew who are hunting for their missing hero.

Earlier, as soon as the trailer of Rajat Kapoor's quirky behind the scene drama, RK/RKAY was released, it left the masses stunned by its unique story. The trailer depicts that the film is going to be an interesting tale of an anxious director named RK who has finished shooting his new film which further takes a turn with a disturbing phone call from the editing room saying the protagonist of the film is missing from the film negatives.

The film will be released in theaters on 22nd July 2022. The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.