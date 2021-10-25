Rajinikanth conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 67th National Film Awards ceremony

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India’s Highest Film Honour, on Monday (October 25) by Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. The 70 years old received the prestigious award for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

Actress Kangana Ranaut received the Best Actress award for her film ‘Manikarnika’ and ‘Panga’ at the 67th National Film Awards. Actors Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee received the Best Actor award for ‘Asuran’ and ‘Bhonsle’ respectively.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s war epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, won the Best Feature Film. The film is, however, yet to release in theatres, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Harish Kalyan’s Jersey received the Best Film Award in the Telugu language whereas Rab Da Radio 2 was the Best Film in the Punjabi language.

For the unversed, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019.

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in film and is awarded by the government.

The recipient of the 2018 award was Amitabh Bachchan, who has shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 1991 action-drama `Hum`.

(With inputs from ANI)