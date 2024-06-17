Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki To Be Screened At Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF)

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's latest outing Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani got good views from critics and captivated the masses. The movie has been selected for screening at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

Rajkumar Hirani will attend SIFF as a Film Representative, where Dunki will be showcased in the esteemed International Panorama section of SIFF 2024, scheduled from June 14 to 23. Audiences can catch screenings of Dunki on June 15, 18, and 20.

Established in 1993, the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations and is renowned for its non-specialized competitive platform.