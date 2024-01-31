Rajkumar Hirani Touched By Messages From People Who Undertook Dunki Trips, Read On

New Delhi: Adding yet another blockbuster to his 100% super hit track record, Rajkumar Hirani has yet again hit the right chords of the masses with Dunki. Having brought a story that left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience, the filmmaker has touched the hearts of the audience with yet another unique story. Dunki arrived as a film that resonated highly with the audience, especially with the audience who are living abroad. The effect of the film elevated to the level that Rajkumar Hirani often started getting messages from the people who had been taking the Donkey Route.

Rajkumar Hirani said, "I have received /been receiving messages from individuals who have undertaken Dunki trips– the perilous and often illegal attempts at immigration depicted in the film. People who have been on such Dunki trips have sent very moving messages saying, ‘This is our story… we are missing home.’ So, while making Dunki, I was touched by it Messages From Real-Life ‘Dunkis’; ‘Tale Nobody Has Seen’

He added further, "Dunki is a very unique story that sheds light on a very important subject that has never been brought to the big screen in such a manner that resonated with the real-life dunkers. Most of these people leave their homes eventually to come back, nobody leaves a home thinking that will permanently settle there. They are like, 'We will go there, make money, and come back and retire in my own country' but most don't." So, for me, home is a great emotion and that was more inspiring while making Dunki.

Remarkably, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki made its place amid the plethora of action films. It's indeed a successful phenomenon that the filmmaker has made with his brilliant storytelling. The film also arrived as the Biggest box office success for the non-action genre.